Call the Midwife confirms Christmas special air time on BBC
An annual highlight of the TV calendar for many viewers is the Call the Midwife Christmas special, with families sitting down around the country to watch on the big day.
Now, we know exactly when viewers will get to see the beginning of this year's Christmas story, as the air time for part 1 has been confirmed for 8pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Part 2 will follow on Boxing Day at 7:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer, leaving fans for 24 hours to speculate wildly over what is suspected to be a cliffhanger ending.
As usual, this year's festive episode will be followed up by a new season in early 2025, with the show entering its 14th run this time around.
Earlier this year, Dr Turner star Stephen McGann and Sister Veronica actor Rebecca Gethings teased what fans can expect from the Christmas special, with McGann saying: "It is all the fun of the fair and also the normal kind of darkness you would expect with Call the Midwife."
Gethings added: "There will be tears and laughter, it's heartwarming as always. It's about community but yeah, they're always tested at Christmas, it's not just about cuddles and Horlicks."
McGann continued: "It's a very special episode, Christmas, for us in our show, and that's the one people particularly respond to. I think it comes in as part of the festival, which we're incredibly flattered by, but it makes it that bit more special."
Meanwhile, a picture posted to the show's social media channels earlier this year gave some hints to the story as it showed April Rae Hoang (May), Alice Brown (Angela) and Edward Shaw (Ned) pictured alongside new young star Myla Park, who is set to play an important role alongside Patrick and Shelagh Turner's children.
The caption alongside the images teased that the next time fans see Park "it'll be in a more dramatic context".
Call the Midwife returns to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas.
