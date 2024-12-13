Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media at a press conference for the upcoming season, Brittney said: "Well, it was one of... it was the hardest decision of my life.

"I’ve spent five or six years – and the happiest years of my career so far – doing Grantchester and playing a character which just has so much depth and complexity. It was just a happy place.

"But I think all good things have to come to an end, and it just felt like the right time to put a full stop, let's say, on Will's story and see where they took the story without him.

"Will had such a passionate and fiery start, and I think you saw him go through everything and come to a reasonably happy ending, as sad as it was to leave. But I think he left in peace, and that felt like a good place to end it."

Also describing what it's felt like to bid farewell to Brittney and welcome in new star Rishi Nair, Robson Green revealed: "[I’m] still in therapy. Tom is not just a friend, he’s a very close friend, and close friends know a lot more about you than sometimes your family does.

"Tom and I have not only been on a journey in front of the lens, but one behind. That's what it is, and it’s the same with Rishi and this journey with this beautiful person, Daisy Coulam [series creator], who's created this world and created these characters and created this relationship – a very powerful and likable relationship – and that's the beauty of Grantchester."

Green continued: "It is a gift that keeps on giving. And I've been treading the boards in front of the lens for a very long time, and I'm sure Tom and Rishi and Daisy will agree that the environment there is very different to a lot of other shows. It is very friendly, and it's a beautiful and joyous environment, and it's fun.

"And I'm sure Tom will agree, the laughter that we had on that set was extraordinary. And when you say goodbye to that, when you fracture that in the way Daisy did beautifully, it's hard to deal with on a completely human level, because you're saying goodbye to a friend.

"So, there was no acting required when that day came to say goodbye to Tom. We hadn't even started the scene and we were in bits."

Brittney added: "We could not stop crying. We were like, 'No, save it for the camera.'"

Grantchester series creator Coulam also said: "Everyone was in bits behind the camera too. Everyone was balling their eyes out."

Talking about that final scene together, Green explained: "When me and Tom looked at each other, it triggered Daisy, it triggered Emma, and so when you when you see it on paper, you know how it's going to play out because it's beautifully written.

"When you do Daisy's episode, it's easy to do because the writing is so beautifully written. I say it a lot, but you probably know all the words to your favorite song because it's beautifully constructed, and it's the same with Daisy's writing. It's so beautifully constructed, it’s easy to learn, like Shakespeare.

"And so, it was a really tough read and a really tough day to film, but it's a beautiful scene and it's a beautiful goodbye and a tribute to this incredible journey that continues.

"It was hard. It was very, very hard. But I love the man and he loves me. We’re still the best of mates."

Grantchester season 9 will begin airing on ITV1 on Wednesday 8th January 2025 at 9pm.



