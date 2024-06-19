"I couldn't be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season," said Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson.

"This is hands down one of our most popular series, and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime solving."

Robson Green in Grantchester season 8. Kudos Film and TV for ITV1

Season 10 will see Nair at the helm of the series alongside Green, with season 9 marking the last of Tom Brittney's Will Davenport.

Brittney took over from James Norton and, according to ITV, made the decision to step back from the role "to focus on new projects".

As well as Green and Nair, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall and Melissa Johns will all return, with season 10 of filming set to commence in July.

"This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew," said writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam.

"I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our 10th season and another glorious summer in Grantchester."

Nair previously said of his new leading role: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming.

"The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Grantchester is available to watch on ITVX.

