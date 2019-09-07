Instead, Anderson has started filming for the following fourth season, which is already in production.

In a tweet published by the show's official account, Anderson called the late Thatcher a "complicated and controversial woman" who was "undoubtedly formidable" and "who, whether loved or despised, defined an era".

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Bettmann / Getty Images

Conservative politician Thatcher was the leader of her party from 1975 and became Prime Minister of the UK four years later, serving until 1990. She was nicknamed 'The Iron Lady' for her uncompromising politics and leadership style, winning supporters but also considerable criticism for actions including opposing the UK miners' strike of 1984-85.

More like this

The third season of The Crown will feature actor Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, who served twice as PM, the second time being succeeded by James Callaghan, who was in turn succeeded by Thatcher.

Advertisement

The new episodes of the drama series will feature an entirely new cast, led by Olivia Colman, who replaces Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II after two seasons.