The actress will follow in the footsteps of Meryl Streep, Greta Scacchi and Andrea Riseborough, who have all previously embodied Thatcher, when she joins up with the all-new cast of Peter Morgan's Queen Elizabeth II biopic series.

Seasons 3 & 4 of the drama are being shot back-to-back with an all-new cast which includes Olivia Colman as The Queen herself, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O'Connor. The fourth season will reportedly take place during Thatcher's 11-year reign as Prime Minister, from 1979-1990. The Times reports that episodes will feature their disagreements over Apartheid in South Africa, the 1984-5 miners’ strike and the 1982 Falklands War. Filming is set to begin in the summer.

The move to play the controversial politician proved fruitful for Streep, who won an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe for her performance in 2011's The Iron Lady. Here's hoping Anderson is as successful.

The Crown season 4 is set to be released on Netflix in 2020