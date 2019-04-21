Clearly, the Night King is sending a message and, clearly, it has something to do with the Children of the Forest. But exactly what is it?

Game of Thrones season eight writer David Hill has shed some light...

Game of Thrones (HBO)

"As we saw with Bran and the Three-Eyed Raven, the spiral pattern was sacred to the Children of the Forest, who created the Night King by sacrificing a captured man in a spiral 'henge of stones'," Hill told the New York Post.

More like this

"The Night King then adopted the symbol as a sort of blasphemy, like Satan with the upside-down cross."

This would also appear to put paid to another popular theory, which says that the Night King was once a Targaryen like Daenerys.

Targaryens, of course, have a particular affinity with dragons, and after killing Daenerys's dragon Viserion and raising it from the dead, the Night King was able to ride the beast and use it to melt The Wall.

Meanwhile, some fans have argued that the spiral shapes left by the Night King echo the three-headed dragon sigil of House Targaryen.

But if Hill's take is to be believed, that theory no longer appears valid. More likely, it seems, the Night King has power over all the undead creatures he has created, be they human or dragon – and those symbols are simply a big "up yours" to the Children of the Forest, and the mortal inhabitants of Westeros.

Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Mondays at 2am and 9pm

Advertisement

Game of Thrones seasons 1 to 7 are available to watch on NOW TV