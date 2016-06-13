Game of Thrones' Kit Harington set to play villain in Call of Duty
From Jon Snow to motion capture, Harington is preparing for Infinite Warfare
Kit Harington has been cast as a villain in the latest instalment of video game Call of Duty.
The game has long featured Hollywood voice talent, featuring famous actors from Samuel L Jackson to Sigourney Weaver. Now it's the turn of the Game of Thrones star, who's certainly wrestled with the call of, well, duty throughout his time on the Night's Watch as Jon Snow.
This time Harington will be playing a less honourable soul than Snow, as the Call of Duty Facebook page calls his character "The Face of the Enemy".
Here's a still from behind-the-scenes video on the Call of Duty Facebook page, which shows a Harington doing his bit as a motion capture baddie...
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare will be available 4 November 2016