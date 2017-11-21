St Aubyn’s Melrose novels – including the Man Booker Prize-winning Mother’s Milk – are an acclaimed semi-autobiographical series of books.

Each episode of the five-part series will be based on a different book and will take place over a few intense days in Melrose’s life, from the south of France in the 60s via 80s New York to early-2000s Britain.

One Day author David Nicholls has written all five episodes.

More like this

Advertisement

Cumberbatch previously said of the series: “We are delighted to be part of this incredible series. We have been huge fans of these books for many years and David Nicholls’ adaptations are extraordinary.”

It will air in 2018.