They say good things come to those who wait – but Ewan McGregor was left twiddling his thumbs for rather a long time before he was asked to take part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The actor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, had been secretly hoping JJ Abrams would pick up the phone before he got the call to make a very brief cameo in the film, delivering the words: "Rey? These are your first steps".