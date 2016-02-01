Ewan McGregor on his surprise Star Wars cameo: "I'd been waiting for the call to come for two years!"
McGregor was more than ready for his part in The Force Awakens...
They say good things come to those who wait – but Ewan McGregor was left twiddling his thumbs for rather a long time before he was asked to take part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The actor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, had been secretly hoping JJ Abrams would pick up the phone before he got the call to make a very brief cameo in the film, delivering the words: "Rey? These are your first steps".
"I recorded a line for it. It was very late in the day, I'd been waiting for the call to come for two years!" McGregor jokily told Jimmy Kimmel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHfLx5sqpCU
"Maybe they'd lost my agent's phone number! But I got a call just shortly before it was released from JJ [Abrams] saying, 'I'd love you to be in it. There's a sequence where we can use a voice, we hear Obi-Wan Kenobi's voice coming from the distant reaches of the forest.'"