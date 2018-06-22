Everyone felt VERY awkward watching that Witness for the Prosecution sex scene with their relatives
An Agatha Christie mystery, an adorable cat and AAAH! A coughing Toby Jones sex scene!
Viewers of the first of the two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic play The Witness for the Prosecution spat out their collective turkey sandwiches.
And it wasn’t because of the gruesome killings or a blood-lapping cat. No, viewers tuning in for a festive murder mystery had to avert their gran’s eyes during a sex scene with a very coughy Toby Jones.
Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.
Errr.. . Did Agatha Christie write that bit? (rough, unconsenting, coughing sex) #witnessfortheprosecution ?
Well, you were warned, guys…
Watching new Agatha Christie, announcer says "may contain scenes of a sexual nature" and whole family freezes #witnessfortheprosecution
Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies before the final episode. And maybe take Gran to another room...