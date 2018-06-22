Viewers of the first of the two-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic play The Witness for the Prosecution spat out their collective turkey sandwiches.

Advertisement

And it wasn’t because of the gruesome killings or a blood-lapping cat. No, viewers tuning in for a festive murder mystery had to avert their gran’s eyes during a sex scene with a very coughy Toby Jones.

Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.

Errr.. . Did Agatha Christie write that bit? (rough, unconsenting, coughing sex) #witnessfortheprosecution ?

— Caitlin (@grimbletweets) December 26, 2016

Well, you were warned, guys…

Watching new Agatha Christie, announcer says "may contain scenes of a sexual nature" and whole family freezes #witnessfortheprosecution

— Surrie (@littlebrightone) December 26, 2016

Advertisement

Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies before the final episode. And maybe take Gran to another room...

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement