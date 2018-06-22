Yes, the Great British public can handle a good old-fashioned skull-splitting homicide on Boxing Day, but a line has been crossed if we’re forced to watch a bit of hanky panky on the box with the in-laws.

Errr.. . Did Agatha Christie write that bit? (rough, unconsenting, coughing sex) #witnessfortheprosecution ? — Caitlin (@grimbletweets) December 26, 2016

Well, you were warned, guys…

Watching new Agatha Christie, announcer says "may contain scenes of a sexual nature" and whole family freezes #witnessfortheprosecution — Surrie (@littlebrightone) December 26, 2016

Better make sure you polish off your remaining mince pies before the final episode. And maybe take Gran to another room...