However, a couple of familiar faces won’t be returning for the new episodes, with actors Lewis Peek (who played DC George Fancy) and Dakota Blue Richards (WPC Trewlove) both bowing out after the series five finale.

“This is the end of Trewlove for now – Dakota told us she wanted to leave at the beginning of last year, so we planned series five to give her the arc with Fancy and build to his demise and her leaving,” executive producer Damien Timmer told RadioTimes.com, also confirming that "the very talented" Peek’s role was only ever supposed to last one year.

“But the door is always open for return appearances!” Timmer added.

Endeavour is produced by Mammoth Screen for ITV, and also stars Anton Lesser, Sean Rigby, Abigail Thaw, James Bradshaw, Sara Vickers and Caroline O’Neill.

This article was originally published in March 2018

