The Crown star 'wanted' for lead role in Netflix's new Pride and Prejudice adaptation
Dolly Alderton reportedly wants Emma Corrin to star in her new series adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.
It has been reported that Emma Corrin, most famous for playing Princess Diana in The Crown is being "lined up" to play Elizabeth Bennet in a new series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice for Netflix.
It was first reported in October this year that a new adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice was being developed for Netflix, with the project coming from production company Lookout Point and being written by Everything I Know About Love's Dolly Alderton.
It was noted in that report from Deadline that the project is still in development and may not make it to screen.
Now, The Sun has reported that Corrin, who was recently seen playing Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, is wanted by Alderton to take up the role of Elizabeth Bennet.
RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix and Alderton's representatives for comment.
In its report, The Sun notes that a source said: "Dolly is working on a Pride And Prejudice script for Netflix and thinks Emma would be perfect to play Elizabeth. She is a big fan of Emma’s work, most notably in The Crown where Emma played Princess Diana."
Corrin's other recent role have included appearances in Lady Chatterley's Lover, My Policeman, A Murder at the End of the World and Good Grief. They will next year be seen in a West End adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, starring opposite Cate Blanchett.
They came to particular prominence for playing Princess Diana in The Crown season 4, with the role subsequently being taken up by Elizabeth Debicki for seasons 5 and 6.
Meanwhile, Alderton's adaptation of her own book, Everything I Know About Love, debuted in June 2022, and starred Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu and Aliyah Odoffin.
Pride and Prejudice has been adapted a number of times, with the role of Elizabeth Bennet having previously been played by the likes of Keira Knightley, Gemma Arterton and Anna Maxwell Martin.
