Palumbo told the publication that Driscoll, who had stomach cancer, died of a saddle pulmonary embolism on 15th December 2023 in Los Angeles.

The actor is a well-known face in the TV landscape, and had guest roles in the likes of Sex and the City, where he played a fake Fendi bag seller during Carrie and Samantha's trip to LA, Mad Men and This Is Us.

Driscoll also had a recurring role in TNT sci-fi series The Last Ship as East Coast leader Randall Croft.

A New York native, the actor pursued acting at the University of Miami, and was part of the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre apprenticeship programme.

He went on to act alongside Reynolds in the Michael Crichton-directed Physical Evidence (1989) and Breaking In (1989).

He also landed roles in two of Reynolds's TV shows BL Stryker and Evening Shade.

In addition to appearing in Reynolds's projects, Driscoll's further big screen roles include action thriller Cellular (2004) and 2002's Boat Trip, starring Cuba Gooding Jr and Roger Moore.

Driscoll often played men in uniform, and appeared in many crime dramas over the years, including CSI: Miami, Future Man, How to Get Away with Murder, Outlaw and Desperate Housewives.

He also acted in theatre, most notably playing loan shark Angelo 'Gyp' DeCarlo in a West Coast touring company of Jersey Boys.

The actor was also a host for more than 20 years at karaoke bar Dimples in Burbank. The since-shuttered venue posted a tribute on Instagram in the wake of his death.

"RIP Eddie Driscoll," they wrote. "He was the funniest and most talented person that ever worked at Dimples, despite getting fired 9 times (How dare you! - he would had said and then corrected me to tell me it was more times than 9).

"He never turned down an opportunity to dress funny and always controversial. He had the best costumes. He will be greatly missed by so many people especially our Dimples family".

Driscoll was also a host at Fox Fire Room, which held a celebration of his life back in January.