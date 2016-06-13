Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman rules the screen in new Victoria clip
The former Doctor Who companion stars opposite Rufus Sewell in a brand new clip of ITV's period drama
She may still be worrying whatever became of Clara, but former Doctor Who companion Jenna Coleman's own future is looking bright with new ITV drama Victoria.
The actor is set to star as Queen Victoria in the eight-part drama later this year, charting the early life of the queen from her accession to the throne at 18 through to her marriage to Prince Albert (played by The Game's Tom Hughes).
A new clip released by ITV shows Coleman in conversation with her first prime minister Lord Melbourne, played by Rufus Sewell.
Whether or not those rumours about a new Doctor Who scene featuring the Doctor and Clara are true, Coleman has bagged herself a right royal appointment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEodTogqLHg Victoria on ITV airs later this year.