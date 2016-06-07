Have Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman just filmed a new scene as the Doctor and Clara?
Possibly some major Doctor Who news
We’re still a long way off from Doctor Who series 10, but some details of what we can expect have started to trickle out ahead of the start of production – and they could include a very unexpected return.
Speaking at Awesome Con in Washington DC yesterday, series star Peter Capaldi let slip that we might not have seen the last of companion Jenna Coleman on the series, whether that be in the Doctor’s memories or by her actually appearing on the show.
“I’m not sure how successfully Clara was able to wipe his mind,” Capaldi told the crowd alongside fellow guest Coleman, adding “I just… I was about to tell you something I can’t tell you.”
And with a little prodding, Capaldi revealed even more, saying “I just shot something that Clara was still there in,” to the surprise of the crowd.
So does this mean we could be seeing a cameo for Jenna Coleman’s Clara?
It’s certainly possible – the character is still knocking about in the Whoniverse with fellow immortal Ashildr (Maisie Williams), and it’s not the first time a companion has returned after apparently being lost to the Doctor forever.
However, it’s also possible that Peter Capaldi was referring specifically to Clara still being “there” in his memories rather than as an actual presence played by Jenna Coleman, as that was the detail he’d been discussing previously.
And considering the fact that Doctor Who hasn’t actually started shooting yet, it seems likely that if Capaldi did film anything Clara-themed it was for currently-shooting spin-off Class, which is set in the school she worked in for the last couple of series.
Still, whatever the truth, it’s good to know that we haven’t seen the last of the Impossible Girl – even if we’re not sure how exactly we’ll be seeing her.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas