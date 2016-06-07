“I’m not sure how successfully Clara was able to wipe his mind,” Capaldi told the crowd alongside fellow guest Coleman, adding “I just… I was about to tell you something I can’t tell you.”

And with a little prodding, Capaldi revealed even more, saying “I just shot something that Clara was still there in,” to the surprise of the crowd.

So does this mean we could be seeing a cameo for Jenna Coleman’s Clara?

It’s certainly possible – the character is still knocking about in the Whoniverse with fellow immortal Ashildr (Maisie Williams), and it’s not the first time a companion has returned after apparently being lost to the Doctor forever.

However, it’s also possible that Peter Capaldi was referring specifically to Clara still being “there” in his memories rather than as an actual presence played by Jenna Coleman, as that was the detail he’d been discussing previously.

And considering the fact that Doctor Who hasn’t actually started shooting yet, it seems likely that if Capaldi did film anything Clara-themed it was for currently-shooting spin-off Class, which is set in the school she worked in for the last couple of series.

Still, whatever the truth, it’s good to know that we haven’t seen the last of the Impossible Girl – even if we’re not sure how exactly we’ll be seeing her.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas