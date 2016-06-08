“I think that she is probably broken down,” she told the crowd at Awesomecon this week. “Her and Ashildr haven’t yet worked out the mechanics of the TARDIS and are trying to get somewhere but can’t quite work it yet.”

“It’s a complicated manual.”

In other words, Clara is currently waiting for the intergalactic equivalent of the AA to turn up and give her a tow – and unless those rumours about Coleman making an appearance in the new series turn out to be true, that’s about as close to closure on Clara’s story as we’re likely to get. We’ll take it.

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas