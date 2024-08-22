Zoe was played by Taj Atwal, who is now starring in BBC Three comedy Daddy Issues. Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Atwal reflected on her time on Death in Paradise, saying she "really loved being out in Guadeloupe" for filming.

She continued: "It was a very quick turnaround, less than a week! I hadn’t watched the show before and did not know what a huge fan base it has! It was so lovely.

"I burned my feet on the sand on the beach in a scene, it was that hot! I’m trying to do this particular scene with Ralf and all I kept thinking was 'I’m not going to be able to finish this scene I need to run off the beach and jump into the sea to cool down.'"

Ralf Little as Neville.

Atwal revealed that she had "no idea" she was going to be part of Little's final season and his exit storyline in advance, and gave her thoughts on how Neville and Zoe's arc planned out.

"I mean she was pretty confident to go out there after him and he took it pretty well, considering," she said. "I think he let her down as gently as he could. She got a nice few days with him trying to work it out but, alas, it was not to be."

Atwal's new show Daddy Issues is now available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer, and it stars David Morrissey and Aimee Lou-Wood as a father and daughter.

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise will return for a Christmas special in December, with Don Gilet joining the cast as the new lead detective.

Death in Paradise will return at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

