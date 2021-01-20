Accessibility Links

Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Laura Aikman guest star as holidaying friends – one of whom winds up murdered.

Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Laura Aikman guest star as holidaying friends – one of whom winds up murdered.

Death in Paradise

Published:

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at tomorrow’s Death in Paradise, in which Kelvin Fletcher, Jason Manford and Laura Aikman guest star.

Tomorrow night’s episode sees couple Craig (Jason Manford) and Danielle Mackenzie (Faye McKeever) travel to Saint Marie to visit friends Gavin (Kelvin Fletcher) and Cherry Jackson (Laura Aikman) – lottery winners who now live in a luxurious villa on the island.

However, not everything is as it seems when Cherry is found dead at their extravagant home and DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) and their team are sent in to solve the case.

In the clip, we see Craig and Danielle arrive at the Jackson’s Caribbean home, with Danielle remarking: “It’s like something out of a magazine – you and Cherry are so lucky, Gav.”

On the villa’s balcony, the group then meet Cherry, who hugs Danielle before turning to Craig and saying: “And you, come here you big idiot.”

“Hey I didn’t fly 5,000 miles to get insulted,” Craig jokes.

The friends decide to head to the beach, where Gavin has arranged for jet skis to be set up for the group.

Tomorrow night’s episode will also see JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) train unruly new officer Marlon (Tahj Miles) whilst anxious that his wife (played by Bakare’s real-life wife Prisca Bakare) is due to give birth at any moment.

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide

All about Death in Paradise

DS Camille Bordey and DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
