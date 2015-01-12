David Tennant's Broadchurch chalet is up for sale
The asking price for DI Alec Hardy's quaint riverside property in West Bay, Dorset, has been boosted by the "Broadchurch effect"
DI Alec Hardy’s unassuming blue chalet has already been the scene of some dark and angsty moments in series two of Broadchurch. There was the scene in which David Tennant’s detective first read the NHS letter about his heart condition, the subsequent break-in when the same letter was stolen, not to mention the general pall that hangs over the seaside town as killer Joe Miller’s trial gets under way.
Yet at the same time we couldn’t help notice that the quaint little property on the river is a rather tranquil and beautiful place. So it’s interesting to discover that it’s just gone up for sale…
Until recently, the two bedroom property had been a holiday home rental, but its owner has decided that now is the time to sell it, with a local estate agent estimating that the “Broadchurch effect” may have pushed the asking price up by as much as £50,000.
Situated on a bank of the river Brit, overlooking West Bay – aka Bridport, aka Broadchurch – in Dorset, the chalet is currently on the market for £275,000, with selling agent Malcolm Gill of Lyme Coast Holidays saying "We have tried to price it fairly and sensibly without being greedy and I think the owner will be pleasantly surprised to achieve the asking price."
Built around 1900, the “quintessential Dorset holiday cottage” was bought in 2000 and renovated by current owner, 60-year-old helicopter engineer Abbey Evans.
“I am sad to let it go and if my circumstances were different, I would try and keep it on,” said Mr Evans. “I had a lot of good times there with my son. His surfboard is still in the roof with lots of old fishing rods.”
Along with those memories, the chalet could hold the key to some of the mysteries of Broadchurch. Series creator Chris Chibnall has said “That house holds lots – if not all – of the secrets”.
Broadchurch series two continues tonight, Monday 12th January, at 9pm on ITV
