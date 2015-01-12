Until recently, the two bedroom property had been a holiday home rental, but its owner has decided that now is the time to sell it, with a local estate agent estimating that the “Broadchurch effect” may have pushed the asking price up by as much as £50,000.

Situated on a bank of the river Brit, overlooking West Bay – aka Bridport, aka Broadchurch – in Dorset, the chalet is currently on the market for £275,000, with selling agent Malcolm Gill of Lyme Coast Holidays saying "We have tried to price it fairly and sensibly without being greedy and I think the owner will be pleasantly surprised to achieve the asking price."

Built around 1900, the “quintessential Dorset holiday cottage” was bought in 2000 and renovated by current owner, 60-year-old helicopter engineer Abbey Evans.

“I am sad to let it go and if my circumstances were different, I would try and keep it on,” said Mr Evans. “I had a lot of good times there with my son. His surfboard is still in the roof with lots of old fishing rods.”

Along with those memories, the chalet could hold the key to some of the mysteries of Broadchurch. Series creator Chris Chibnall has said “That house holds lots – if not all – of the secrets”.

Broadchurch series two continues tonight, Monday 12th January, at 9pm on ITV

