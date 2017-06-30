It’s been more than a year since Cillian Murphy graced our screens as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders - and the last we saw of him was when he dropped the bombshell to his family that they were all about to be carted off to the nick in the shock series three finale.

BBC2 has released a first look photo of series four and Shelby’s got his war face on, armed with that famous flat cap and a gun: