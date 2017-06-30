Cillian Murphy means war in first look at Peaky Blinders series four
What next for the Shelby clan?
It’s been more than a year since Cillian Murphy graced our screens as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders - and the last we saw of him was when he dropped the bombshell to his family that they were all about to be carted off to the nick in the shock series three finale.
BBC2 has released a first look photo of series four and Shelby’s got his war face on, armed with that famous flat cap and a gun:
What fate awaits the Shelby clan? For now all we know is that the leader of the Peaky Blinders reckons he's struck a deal, and that Adrien Brody and Littlefinger from Game of Thrones will be joining the cast, with Tom Hardy and real-life wife Charlotte Riley also set to return.
The fourth series of Peaky Blinders is expected on BBC2 later this year.