Horror in Casualty as Faith’s actions lead to a deadly situation for Natalia

After taking a break last week for the big rugby match that was shown live on BBC One, we return to the Casualty ED again this Saturday (27th March), and it seems that we are right back in the thick of things with a dramatic episode.

Last episode, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) was left reeling when she ended her relationship with Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil) after learning the truth about him. And she wasted no time in heading straight into the arms of Dylan Keogh (William Beck).

But that’s a choice she looks set to regret when her actions have a devastating impact on her daughter, Natalia (Lollie Mackenzie).

A mistake from Faith sees her accidentally call Natalia, which allows her to overhear all the details of what happened with Dylan. The revelation shocks her. Already deeply concerned about her parents’ marriage, the news causes her to make a reckless decision when she agrees to try some drugs – given to her by someone she has never met before.

The drugs end up hitting her hard and she winds up wandering off on her own, causing huge concern for everyone as they try to track her down. Ollie Hide (Harry Collett) and Grace Beauchamp (Emily Carey) head out to find her but they are not prepared for the state she is in when they discover her whereabouts – balancing on the edge of some train tracks.

To make matters even more desperate, a train is due to be passing through at any minute and, with the drugs having now fully taken hold of her, Natalia lays down on the tracks to wait for the train to come and kill her.

Lev soon arrives and is horrified by what he sees. He now faces a race against time to get Natalia off the tracks before the unsuspecting train comes along. Will Lev be able to save his daughter’s life, and how will Faith react when she learns what her actions have led to?

Casualty is back in its usual spot tonight at 8.20pm on BBC One. Stay up to date with all the latest Drama news at our hub.