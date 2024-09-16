Additionally, Isabella Wei (1899, The Crow) has also been added to the cast, playing Posy Li, while it has been confirmed that Alice Mondrich star Emma Naomi and Brimsley star Hugh Sachs will be part of the main cast for this season.

Season 4 will focus on Luke Bridgerton's second Bridgerton son, Benedict, as he goes on a quest to find the mesmerising Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson for Bridgerton. Gavin Bond/Netflix

Leung's new character, Araminta, is a woman who is twice married and twice widowed, who has two girls debuting on the marriage mart.

More like this

She is described as "fabulous, discerning, and blunt", but it is noted that she "does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society".

Read more:

Meanwhile, Mao's character Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter and most prized possession, who sets her sights on Benedict and is determined to get what she wants.

Wei's character Posy is Rosamund’s younger sister, who is much kinder, but her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy.

It has also been announced that the show is expanding its filming locations this season, on one of the newly constructed backlot of Shepperton Studios, which features replicas of Georgian and Regency architecture.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other stars featuring in this season include Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton) and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling).

Also in the cast are Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton) and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

Bridgerton season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming now on Netflix. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.