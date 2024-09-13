Collecting the award and chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com in the winner's room after the ceremony, series stars Martins Imhangbe and Emma Naomi were "elated and surprised" by the win.

The pair star as Will and Alice Mondrich, a couple that has been in Bridgerton since the start of the series but recently had their own storyline in season 3 which saw their social standing rise to dizzying new heights.

But what's on the cards for them for season 4?

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich and Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich in Bridgerton season 3. Liam Daniel/Netflix

While Imhangbe and Naomi couldn't reveal much, Naomi did admit: "We're not in the books so we don't have any kind of indication where our arc is going so we will just have to roll with whatever happens and that's kind of exciting, we don't know what to expect."

We can but dream, right? So, what would they hope for their characters in the upcoming season?

Imhangbe said: "I would hope for them to retain the spark that they initially had and not allow society, the money or fame to water down their relationship."

Naomi added: "Or move them too far off their centre."

While we don't know what could be round the corner for the Mondrichs just yet, we do now know which Bridgerton sibling will be taking the lead – and who their love interest now is.

Revealed just last week in a brief teaser, it was announced that Halo's Yerin Ha would be taking on the slightly renamed role of Sophie Baek in season 4, the anticipated Lady in Silver who Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) meets at a masquerade ball.

There's plenty to look forward to on the Bridgerton horizons but fans of the series will have to exercise a certain amount of patience, especially as Bridgerton season 4 isn't set to be on our screens till 2026.

Showrunner Jess Brownell previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly. But they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

Bridgerton seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

