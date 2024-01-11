The series follows Eli (Felix Cameron), an optimistic young boy who remains hopeful despite the harsh hand that life has dealt him and his family.

With a recovering drug addict mother, a drug dealing step-father, an absent father and a convicted murderer for a babysitter, the series tows the line between laugh-out-loud and heartwarming. But as the series is set in Australia, has the show actually been filmed there?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used in Boy Swallows Universe.

Where was Boy Swallows Universe filmed?

Lee Halley as Gus Bell and Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

The new series has been adapted from the 2018 bestselling novel of the same name by Trent Dalton and follows Eli as he is faced with the harsh realities of life. As per the synopsis, the series "explores the crossroads where a boy becomes a man, good toys with evil, and the everyday meets the extraordinary".

Set in Brisbane, Australia, the series follows Eli and his family as they go about their lives – dealing with addiction, drug dealing and various teenage problems – living in a small house in a working class neighbourhood.

But was the series shot in Australia? It most definitely was. The series was filmed entirely in Australia, which will be delightful news for fans of the book, especially as the author has described his work as a “very deep and personal love letter” to Brisbane.

Speaking about the decision to film in Brisbane, which is where his semi-autobiographical book is set, Dalton said: “It just makes sense. This adaptation to the screen couldn’t happen anywhere else, and I am proud to be part of this exciting adventure on my home turf.

“Boy Swallows Universe is my very deep and personal love letter to my city of Brisbane. I’m so incredibly honoured to know the Queensland Government and Screen Queensland is helping us mail that letter around the world.”

Throughout the filming period, there were reports that the series had been shot in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, which is known for its surfing beaches and great weather. Parts of the series were also filmed generally in Queensland, Screen Queensland Studios and Jandowae, a small rural town in the Western Downs region of Queensland.

On using Australian locations to bring the tale to life, director of content at Netflix ANZ, Que Minh Luu, said: “Brisbane is such a key character in Boy Swallows Universe that Queensland was always the first-choice location for us to bring to life on screen the evocative and uniquely Australian universe that Trent created."

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich also commented: “This uniquely Brisbane production will also boost our local screen industry by injecting around A$33 million ($24.1 million) into the Queensland economy and creating approximately 185 jobs for cast and crew, and an estimated 2,500 extras."

Boy Swallows Universe is available to stream on Netflix.

