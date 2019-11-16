Speaking to RadioTimes.com to promote his lead role in the new version of The Demon Headmaster, actor Nicholas Gleaves revealed that he'd recently met up with a producer on Bodyguard... and that the show's return date is still very much TBC.

"I spoke to the producer a month ago and he absolutely guaranteed that there would be a second series, and he absolutely guaranteed that he's no idea when it's going to be!" Gleaves said.

Whenever it happens, though, Gleaves insisted that he's "most definitely" keen to reprise his role of Roger Penhaligon, the Conservative Party Chief Whip, who became wary of the late Julia Montague's (Keeley Hawes) political ambition.

More like this

"I think that Roger can definitely make a comeback," he said. "It would all depend on what Jed Mercurio comes up with story-wise, but I loved that role.

"I thought it was really, really brilliant, and he had a real energy whenever he came on-screen. So I'd like to get back to Roger, that'd be good!"

Back in May, Bodyguard star Richard Madden – who played protection officer David Budd – suggested that a second outing could take place two years after the events of the season one finale.

Madden, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as the troubled war veteran, said his character “needs a vacation” and that he and series creator Mercurio think it would be “much more interesting” to “catch up with him 18 moths later, two years later”.

Advertisement

New episodes of The Demon Headmaster starring Nicholas Gleaves premiere on the CBBC channel on Wednesdays at 5pm – the first five episodes are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer