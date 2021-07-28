The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk in hospital after collapsing on set

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk in hospital after collapsing on set

The cause of the actor's condition is not yet known.

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk

Published:

Celebrated actor Bob Odenkirk has been rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

Advertisement

The Breaking Bad spin-off is currently filming its sixth and final season, starring Odenkirk as con artist-turned-lawyer Jimmy McGill, who eventually takes on the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

New agencies AP and Reuters have confirmed an earlier report from gossip site TMZ, which revealed that the actor collapsed on the show’s set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was swiftly taken to hospital in an ambulance.

It is not yet known what caused the incident, but it is understood that Odenkirk has spent the night in hospital, with fans and peers sending best wishes.

David Cross, who Odenkirk has collaborated with on sketch comedies Mr Show and Netflix‘s W/ Bob & David, assured fans he will share details at an appropriate time and hailed his screen partner as “one of the strongest people I know”.

“I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually,” his tweet reads. “He WILL get through this.”

Odenkirk’s former Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean, who played Jimmy McGill’s older brother Chuck, also voiced his support for the actor in light of this worrying news.

Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk. You got this, brother,” he tweeted this morning.

Another of Odenkirk’s comedy collaborators Tim Heidecker, best known for the double act Tim & Eric, added to the messages, sending love to the actor at this difficult time.

The tweet reads: “Let’s all please keep our Godfather Bob Odenkirk in our thoughts tonight as it appears he’s in the hospital! Love you bob!”

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown and Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander have all added to the well-wishing messages.

Odenkirk recently made the jump to the big screen for Nobody, a darkly comedic action thriller which sees a seemingly ordinary man be targeted by a drug lord, who later discovers there is more to him than meets the eye.

The film was a critical and commercial success despite the pandemic’s reduced box office market, with a sequel currently being developed by screenwriter Derek Kolstad.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Tags

All about Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb (6)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Ray-Ban’s timeless aviators for under £95!

Get offer