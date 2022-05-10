The Radio Times logo
Meet the cast of Netflix thriller Blood Sisters

The Nigerian Netflix thriller stars Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie.

The cast of Blood Sisters
Netflix
By
Published: Tuesday, 10th May 2022 at 3:43 pm
Nigerian thriller series Blood Sisters landed on Netflix this month, and has already hit the top 10.

The limited series tells the story of two friends, Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola, but beneath the idyllic appearance of their relationship he's actually abusive and controlling. On the day of their engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes, setting off a catastrophic series of events which sees both women having to go on the run.

The four-part series stars Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, alongside a host of Nigerian acting talent.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Blood Sisters on Netflix.

Nancy Isime plays Kemi Sanya

Ini Dima-Okojie as Sarah, Nancy Isime as Kemi in Blood Sisters
Ini Dima-Okojie as Sarar, Nancy Isime as Kemi in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is KemiKemi is Sarah's best friend, who has vocal misgivings about her impending wedding to Kola. When tragedy strikes at the engagement ceremony, she has to go on the run with Sarah.

Where have I seen Nancy Isime before? Isime is an actress and model known for appearing in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons and Superstar.

Ini Dima-Okojie plays Sarah Duru

Ini Dima-Okojie as Sarah in Blood Sisters
Ini Dima-Okojie as Sarah in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is SarahSarah is Kola's betrothed, but beneath their seemingly perfect relationship lies a dark secret, that he's controlling and physically abusive. After her engagement ceremony, she has to go on the run with Kemi.

Where have I seen Ini Dima-Okojie before? Dima-Okojie is known for her roles in Namaste Wahala, The Smart Money Woman and Day of Destiny.

Deyemi Okanlawon plays Kola Ademola

Gabriel Afolayan as Femi Ademola (left) and Deyemi Okanlawon as Kola Ademola (Right) in Blood Sisters
Gabriel Afolayan as Femi (left) and Deyemi Okanlawon as Kola (Right) in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is KolaKola is the physically abusive and controlling fiancé of Sarah.

Where have I seen Deyemi Okanlawon before? Okanlawon is known for appearing in Day of Destiny, Yankee Hustle and King of Boys: The Return of the King.

Gabriel Afolayan plays Femi Ademola

Gabriel Afolayan as Femi in Blood Sisters
Gabriel Afolayan as Femi in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is FemiFemi is the older brother of Kola.

Where have I seen Gabriel Afolayan before? Afolayan has appeared in Coming from Insanity and For Maria Ebun Pataki, amongst other films and series.

Ramsey Nouah as Uncle B

Ramsey Nouah as Uncle B in Blood Sisters
Ramsey Nouah as Uncle B in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Uncle BUncle B is the trusted assistant of Kola's mother Uduak, who she trusts with tracking down Sarah and Kemi.

Where have I seen Ramsey Nouah before? Nouah is known for his roles in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons and RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story, which he also directed.

Kate Henshaw as Uduak Ademola

Kate Henshaw as Uduak in Blood Sisters
Kate Henshaw as Uduak in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is UduakUduak is Kola's mother, who is on a mission to track down Sarah and Kemi.

Where have I seen Kate Henshaw before? Henshaw is an award-winning Nollywood actress known for her roles in 4th Republic and The Women.

Wale Ojo as Inspector Joe

Wale Ojo as Inspector Joe with police in Blood Sisters
Wale Ojo as Inspector Joe with police in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Inspector Joe? Joe is a police inspector who, when tragedy strikes at Sarah and Kola's engagement ceremony, suspects foul play.

Where have I seen Wale Ojo before? Ojo is a British-Nigerian actor known for appearing in Johnny English Reborn, Black Earth Rising and The No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency.

