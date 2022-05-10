The limited series tells the story of two friends, Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola, but beneath the idyllic appearance of their relationship he's actually abusive and controlling. On the day of their engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes, setting off a catastrophic series of events which sees both women having to go on the run.

Nigerian thriller series Blood Sisters landed on Netflix this month, and has already hit the top 10.

The four-part series stars Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, alongside a host of Nigerian acting talent.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Blood Sisters on Netflix.

Nancy Isime plays Kemi Sanya

Ini Dima-Okojie as Sarar, Nancy Isime as Kemi in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Kemi? Kemi is Sarah's best friend, who has vocal misgivings about her impending wedding to Kola. When tragedy strikes at the engagement ceremony, she has to go on the run with Sarah.

Where have I seen Nancy Isime before? Isime is an actress and model known for appearing in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons and Superstar.

Ini Dima-Okojie plays Sarah Duru

Ini Dima-Okojie as Sarah in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Sarah? Sarah is Kola's betrothed, but beneath their seemingly perfect relationship lies a dark secret, that he's controlling and physically abusive. After her engagement ceremony, she has to go on the run with Kemi.

Where have I seen Ini Dima-Okojie before? Dima-Okojie is known for her roles in Namaste Wahala, The Smart Money Woman and Day of Destiny.

Deyemi Okanlawon plays Kola Ademola

Gabriel Afolayan as Femi (left) and Deyemi Okanlawon as Kola (Right) in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Kola? Kola is the physically abusive and controlling fiancé of Sarah.

Where have I seen Deyemi Okanlawon before? Okanlawon is known for appearing in Day of Destiny, Yankee Hustle and King of Boys: The Return of the King.

Gabriel Afolayan plays Femi Ademola

Gabriel Afolayan as Femi in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Femi? Femi is the older brother of Kola.

Where have I seen Gabriel Afolayan before? Afolayan has appeared in Coming from Insanity and For Maria Ebun Pataki, amongst other films and series.

Ramsey Nouah as Uncle B

Ramsey Nouah as Uncle B in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Uncle B? Uncle B is the trusted assistant of Kola's mother Uduak, who she trusts with tracking down Sarah and Kemi.

Where have I seen Ramsey Nouah before? Nouah is known for his roles in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons and RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story, which he also directed.

Kate Henshaw as Uduak Ademola

Kate Henshaw as Uduak in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Uduak? Uduak is Kola's mother, who is on a mission to track down Sarah and Kemi.

Where have I seen Kate Henshaw before? Henshaw is an award-winning Nollywood actress known for her roles in 4th Republic and The Women.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wale Ojo as Inspector Joe

Wale Ojo as Inspector Joe with police in Blood Sisters Netflix

Who is Inspector Joe? Joe is a police inspector who, when tragedy strikes at Sarah and Kola's engagement ceremony, suspects foul play.

Where have I seen Wale Ojo before? Ojo is a British-Nigerian actor known for appearing in Johnny English Reborn, Black Earth Rising and The No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency.

Advertisement

Blood Sisters is available to stream now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.