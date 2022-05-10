Meet the cast of Netflix thriller Blood Sisters
The Nigerian Netflix thriller stars Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie.
Nigerian thriller series Blood Sisters landed on Netflix this month, and has already hit the top 10.
The limited series tells the story of two friends, Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola, but beneath the idyllic appearance of their relationship he's actually abusive and controlling. On the day of their engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes, setting off a catastrophic series of events which sees both women having to go on the run.
The four-part series stars Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, alongside a host of Nigerian acting talent.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Blood Sisters on Netflix.
Nancy Isime plays Kemi Sanya
Who is Kemi? Kemi is Sarah's best friend, who has vocal misgivings about her impending wedding to Kola. When tragedy strikes at the engagement ceremony, she has to go on the run with Sarah.
Where have I seen Nancy Isime before? Isime is an actress and model known for appearing in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons and Superstar.
Ini Dima-Okojie plays Sarah Duru
Who is Sarah? Sarah is Kola's betrothed, but beneath their seemingly perfect relationship lies a dark secret, that he's controlling and physically abusive. After her engagement ceremony, she has to go on the run with Kemi.
Where have I seen Ini Dima-Okojie before? Dima-Okojie is known for her roles in Namaste Wahala, The Smart Money Woman and Day of Destiny.
Deyemi Okanlawon plays Kola Ademola
Who is Kola? Kola is the physically abusive and controlling fiancé of Sarah.
Where have I seen Deyemi Okanlawon before? Okanlawon is known for appearing in Day of Destiny, Yankee Hustle and King of Boys: The Return of the King.
Gabriel Afolayan plays Femi Ademola
Who is Femi? Femi is the older brother of Kola.
Where have I seen Gabriel Afolayan before? Afolayan has appeared in Coming from Insanity and For Maria Ebun Pataki, amongst other films and series.
Ramsey Nouah as Uncle B
Who is Uncle B? Uncle B is the trusted assistant of Kola's mother Uduak, who she trusts with tracking down Sarah and Kemi.
Where have I seen Ramsey Nouah before? Nouah is known for his roles in Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons and RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story, which he also directed.
Kate Henshaw as Uduak Ademola
Who is Uduak? Uduak is Kola's mother, who is on a mission to track down Sarah and Kemi.
Where have I seen Kate Henshaw before? Henshaw is an award-winning Nollywood actress known for her roles in 4th Republic and The Women.
Wale Ojo as Inspector Joe
Who is Inspector Joe? Joe is a police inspector who, when tragedy strikes at Sarah and Kola's engagement ceremony, suspects foul play.
Where have I seen Wale Ojo before? Ojo is a British-Nigerian actor known for appearing in Johnny English Reborn, Black Earth Rising and The No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency.
