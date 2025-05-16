However, it can be hard to know where to start when you just want to have a night in front of the TV.

Andor

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2. Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

A standout in the Star Wars universe, Andor follows Cassian Andor in the early days of the rebellion. The series explores his transformation into the hardened operative later seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Not only does it delve into the origins of the resistance, but it also offers a compelling look at the inner workings and cruelty of the Empire.

The Stolen Girl

Holliday Grainger as Rebecca Walsh/Nina Thibault in The Stolen Girl. Matt Squire/Disney+

This five-part psychological thriller stars Denise Gough as Elisa Blix, a mother whose daughter vanishes after a sleepover. What begins as a simple playdate spirals into a chilling mystery when the host's home turns out to be a rental and all traces of them disappear. The series is a must-watch for fans of intense, emotional crime dramas.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who moonlights as the vigilante Daredevil. In this action-packed Marvel series, Murdock confronts crime lord Wilson Fisk, who is attempting to take over New York City through political power. The series combines legal drama with superhero action and personal stakes.

Paradise

Sterling K Brown in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Paradise is a political thriller centred on a Secret Service agent who becomes a suspect in the sudden death of the US president. With a strong cast and a tense storyline, the show offers a gripping narrative full of twists and intrigue.

High Potential

High Potential. Disney/Pamela Littky

Inspired by the French-Belgian series HPI, this drama follows Morgan, a cleaner with a genius IQ who becomes a consultant for the LAPD. Her unorthodox methods and sharp mind shake up the department, leading to both friction and breakthroughs in criminal investigations.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew.

Set in the Star Wars universe, this series follows a group of children lost in space. The synopsis reads: reads: "When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Disney Plus

This animated series offers a new take on the beloved superhero, adding to Disney Plus’s growing collection of Marvel content suitable for younger audiences while still proving engaging for long-time fans.

Say Nothing

Lola Petticrew in Say Nothing. FX

Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s best-selling book, this historical drama explores Northern Ireland during The Troubles. It begins with the 1972 disappearance of Jean McConville and spans four decades, examining the lives affected by the conflict.

Agatha All Along

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. Marvel/Disney

A spin-off from WandaVision, this series follows Agatha Harkness as she attempts to reclaim her powers. Teaming up with a cursed teenager and assembling a coven, Agatha navigates a magical gauntlet in a fantastical journey through the Witches’ Road.

Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building season 4. Disney/Eric McCandless

This comedy-mystery series stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as three true-crime enthusiasts who find themselves at the centre of a real murder case in their apartment building. Witty and engaging, it’s a fan favourite for good reason.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Disney Plus

The God of Mischief returns in this time-hopping Marvel series. Loki is recruited by an organisation to track down a dangerous variant disrupting the timeline, leading to a mix of action, humour and existential questions.

The Bear

The Bear. FX/Disney Plus

In this comedy-drama, a celebrated chef returns to Chicago to take over his family's struggling sandwich shop. The series explores grief, ambition, and the chaos of the culinary world with sharp writing and strong performances.

Shardlake

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell in Shardlake. Disney Plus/YouTube

Set in Tudor England, this four-part thriller follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake as he investigates a murder in a remote monastery. Working under Thomas Cromwell, Shardlake must navigate hostility and secrecy to uncover the truth.

X-Men '97

Mr Sinister in X-Men 97. Marvel/Disney+

Reviving the beloved 1990s animated series, X-Men '97 picks up after the loss of Professor Xavier. The remaining X-Men face new threats and internal divisions as they fight to protect a world that fears them.

