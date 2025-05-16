Best series to watch on Disney Plus – May 2025
Don't endlessly scroll – use our handy list instead!
Disney Plus continues to expand its impressive library of original and returning series, offering something for every type of viewer.
From gripping thrillers and superhero sagas to historical dramas and animated classics, the platform remains a go-to destination for quality television.
However, it can be hard to know where to start when you just want to have a night in front of the TV.
Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Below is a selection of standout series currently available to stream on Disney Plus - courtesy of Radio Times.
Andor
A standout in the Star Wars universe, Andor follows Cassian Andor in the early days of the rebellion. The series explores his transformation into the hardened operative later seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Not only does it delve into the origins of the resistance, but it also offers a compelling look at the inner workings and cruelty of the Empire.
The Stolen Girl
This five-part psychological thriller stars Denise Gough as Elisa Blix, a mother whose daughter vanishes after a sleepover. What begins as a simple playdate spirals into a chilling mystery when the host's home turns out to be a rental and all traces of them disappear. The series is a must-watch for fans of intense, emotional crime dramas.
Daredevil: Born Again
Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who moonlights as the vigilante Daredevil. In this action-packed Marvel series, Murdock confronts crime lord Wilson Fisk, who is attempting to take over New York City through political power. The series combines legal drama with superhero action and personal stakes.
Paradise
Paradise is a political thriller centred on a Secret Service agent who becomes a suspect in the sudden death of the US president. With a strong cast and a tense storyline, the show offers a gripping narrative full of twists and intrigue.
High Potential
Inspired by the French-Belgian series HPI, this drama follows Morgan, a cleaner with a genius IQ who becomes a consultant for the LAPD. Her unorthodox methods and sharp mind shake up the department, leading to both friction and breakthroughs in criminal investigations.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Set in the Star Wars universe, this series follows a group of children lost in space. The synopsis reads: reads: "When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
This animated series offers a new take on the beloved superhero, adding to Disney Plus’s growing collection of Marvel content suitable for younger audiences while still proving engaging for long-time fans.
Say Nothing
Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s best-selling book, this historical drama explores Northern Ireland during The Troubles. It begins with the 1972 disappearance of Jean McConville and spans four decades, examining the lives affected by the conflict.
Agatha All Along
A spin-off from WandaVision, this series follows Agatha Harkness as she attempts to reclaim her powers. Teaming up with a cursed teenager and assembling a coven, Agatha navigates a magical gauntlet in a fantastical journey through the Witches’ Road.
Only Murders in the Building
This comedy-mystery series stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez as three true-crime enthusiasts who find themselves at the centre of a real murder case in their apartment building. Witty and engaging, it’s a fan favourite for good reason.
Loki
The God of Mischief returns in this time-hopping Marvel series. Loki is recruited by an organisation to track down a dangerous variant disrupting the timeline, leading to a mix of action, humour and existential questions.
The Bear
In this comedy-drama, a celebrated chef returns to Chicago to take over his family's struggling sandwich shop. The series explores grief, ambition, and the chaos of the culinary world with sharp writing and strong performances.
Shardlake
Set in Tudor England, this four-part thriller follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake as he investigates a murder in a remote monastery. Working under Thomas Cromwell, Shardlake must navigate hostility and secrecy to uncover the truth.
X-Men '97
Reviving the beloved 1990s animated series, X-Men '97 picks up after the loss of Professor Xavier. The remaining X-Men face new threats and internal divisions as they fight to protect a world that fears them.
