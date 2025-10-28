Warning: contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale.

Ad

Only Murders in the Building has left viewers with another of its trademark last-minute cliffhangers, as another character from the comedy-drama has been killed off in dramatic fashion.

Each season sees podcasting trio Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Sheen) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) unravel a complex conspiracy set up by the preceding finale.

In season 5, the victim was none other than beloved doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca), who spent decades of his life working for The Arconia building before meeting a grisly end.

Now, another familiar face has taken their final breath on the grounds of the property – and this time, the investigation could take our amateur sleuths across an ocean in pursuit of answers.

Here's everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building season 6.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short star in Only Murders in the Building. Disney / Patrick Harbron

Only Murders in the Building will return for a sixth season, and it seems that the show's setting could be due for a shake-up.

Insiders have told Deadline Hollywood that plans for the next chapter involve Charles, Oliver and Mabel heading to London to follow up on leads in their latest case.

Although no confirmed release date has been announced just yet, it seems likely that Only Murders will return to its usual window in autumn/winter 2026.

The real question is, just how long can the series run for? In the streaming age, it has been relatively rare to see a scripted series go beyond five seasons, but Only Murders could be an exception if it can sustain its popularity (and the willingness of its stars).

We'll update this page with more information on when to expect Only Murders in the Building season 6 as it comes in.

Only Murders in the Building season 6 cast

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star in Only Murders in the Building Disney / Patrick Harbron

There's little doubt that series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will reunite for Only Murders in the Building season 6 after the latest bombshell reveal.

There could, however, be some changes to the supporting cast, which has evolved over the years as certain characters have been killed off or arrested – and major Hollywood legends have guest starred.

The final moments of season 5 suggest that these actors, at the very least, will reprise their roles:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Only Murders in the Building season 6 plot theories

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin star in Only Murders in the Building Disney / Patrick Harbron

Only Murders in the Building season 6 will almost certainly pick up on that season 5 cliffhanger, which saw another figure from the original cast shockingly killed off.

Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) began as a rival true crime podcaster to Charles, Oliver and Mabel, before becoming a suspect herself in season 2, which ultimately exposed her long-suffering assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) as a killer.

Now, she slips into the victim role, staggering to The Arconia in the final seconds of season 5, having seemingly been killed in relation to her latest investigation, relating to a royal scandal in the United Kingdom.

This sets the stage for Deadline's aforementioned report that a sixth season will see the Only Murders trio flying out to London for a closer inspection of the key players in this perplexing new case.

Is there an Only Murders in the Building season 6 trailer?

Nothing yet, but we'll update this page once any new footage drops.

Only Murders in the Building season 6 is coming soon to Disney+.

Add Only Murders in the Building to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.