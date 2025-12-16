For some, the only thing that can drag them through the throes of a dark, cold winter is the prospect of a new season of Love Island: All Stars on the horizon in the new year.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed that a third instalment of All Stars would air in 2026, with an extended version to come.

Welcoming previous Islanders back to the villa for six weeks, instead of the usual five weeks for the All Stars spin-off, it has not yet been confirmed who will take part in the forthcoming series.

But when exactly can we expect to see the new series of Love Island: All Stars hit our screens and what other details of the series have been confirmed? Read on to find out more.

A release date for Love Island All Stars 2026 has not yet been confirmed but, based on its previous release pattern, we could expect it to be released in the new year. Both of the previous two seasons of Love Island All Stars aired in the second week of January, so we can hope to see it on our screens then.

Who could be in Love Island: All Stars 2026?

Curtis Pritchard. ITV ITV

Akin to the release date, the cast has also not been confirmed but there have been a lot of rumours of which familiar faces might be returning to our screens.

Both Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been rumoured to be heading to the South African villa, which would be very awkward to say the least seeing as they only recently split.

Despite appearing in All Stars last season and coming third, Curtis Richard is yet again rumoured to be joining the cast because honestly what is a series of Love Island without him at this point?

Is there a trailer for Love Island: All Stars 2026?

No, a trailer for the upcoming season of Love Island: All Stars hasn't dropped yet but keep an eye on on ITV2 and ITVX's official Love Island channels and Maya Jama's socials as this is where the trailer is usually released.

Love Island: All Stars returns in 2026.

