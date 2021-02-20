Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes left out this gruesome detail from the book

New Netflix thriller series Behind Her Eyes has largely stayed very faithful to Sarah Pinborough’s novel of the same name, up to and including the incredibly outlandish Behind Her Eyes ending.

Advertisement

However, as with most adaptations, there are a couple of details that didn’t quite make it from page to screen – and one of those is a rather gruesome act committed by Adele (Eve Hewson).

The change relates to the scenes in the final episode where Louise (Simona Brown) pays a visit to Marianne (Eva Birthistle), a former acquaintance of David (Tom Bateman).

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In the series, Marianne explains the events that led David and Adele to relocate to London, revealing that Adele had been spying on her conversations with David through astral projection and had therefore seen her urge David to end his marriage.

We then learn how Adele had intimidated Marianne by breaking into and trashing her apartment and writing the word ‘Slut’ on the wall in red letters, and then appearing before her armed with a knife.

Now, that seems intimidating enough, but the book actually takes things one step further.

In the novel, Adele also poisons Marianne’s cat Charlie, before killing him in a particularly brutal fashion – by stamping on his head with spiked high heels!

Thankfully for TV fans (especially those of the squeamish variety), these events are not seen on screen, and Charlie appears to make it out of the situation alive.

There are a couple of other minor details from the book that didn’t appear in the show as well – including another cat murder and the fact that Adele had been pregnant when she and Rob swapped bodies.

However, for the most part, the series sticks very closely to the source material.

Advertisement

Behind Her Eyes is available to stream on Netflix now – learn more about the Behind Her Eyes soundtrack and where Behind Her Eyes is filmed. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub