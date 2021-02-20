Accessibility Links

  4. Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes left out this gruesome detail from the book

Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes left out this gruesome detail from the book

The series is largely faithful to Sarah Pinborough's novel – but one gory detail never made it from page to screen.

Behind Her Eyes

Published:

New Netflix thriller series Behind Her Eyes has largely stayed very faithful to Sarah Pinborough’s novel of the same name, up to and including the incredibly outlandish Behind Her Eyes ending.

However, as with most adaptations, there are a couple of details that didn’t quite make it from page to screen – and one of those is a rather gruesome act committed by Adele (Eve Hewson).

The change relates to the scenes in the final episode where Louise (Simona Brown) pays a visit to Marianne (Eva Birthistle), a former acquaintance of David (Tom Bateman).

In the series, Marianne explains the events that led David and Adele to relocate to London, revealing that Adele had been spying on her conversations with David through astral projection and had therefore seen her urge David to end his marriage.

We then learn how Adele had intimidated Marianne by breaking into and trashing her apartment and writing the word ‘Slut’ on the wall in red letters, and then appearing before her armed with a knife.

Now, that seems intimidating enough, but the book actually takes things one step further.

In the novel, Adele also poisons Marianne’s cat Charlie, before killing him in a particularly brutal fashion – by stamping on his head with spiked high heels!

Thankfully for TV fans (especially those of the squeamish variety), these events are not seen on screen, and Charlie appears to make it out of the situation alive.

There are a couple of other minor details from the book that didn’t appear in the show as well – including another cat murder and the fact that Adele had been pregnant when she and Rob swapped bodies.

However, for the most part, the series sticks very closely to the source material.

Behind Her Eyes is available to stream on Netflix now – learn more about the Behind Her Eyes soundtrack and where Behind Her Eyes is filmed. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub

