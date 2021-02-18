Behind Her Eyes soundtrack: all the songs in the Netflix thriller
Everything you need to know about the tracks featured in the six-part series.
Published:
New Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes landed on the platform in February and has already created a lot of conversation – with one of the main talking points being the somewhat divided reaction to the twist Behind Her Eyes ending.
And one of the other things that has got viewers talking is the soundtrack to the show, with several popular songs heard in the background during the six-episode series.
Artists such as Kate Nash, Maricka Hackman and Summer Kennedy all feature in the series – and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the soundtrack below.
So read on to find out which songs are included in Behind Are Eyes and which musicians are performing them.
Never Forget You – Noisettes
She Don’t Dance – Everyone You Know
Nicest Thing – Kate Nash
Cry To Me – Solomon Burke
Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Eliza Shaddad
Golden Touch – Razorlight
It’s Happening Again – Agnes Obel
Waking Up – MJ Cole & Freya Ridings
Terrified (Acoustic Version-Bonus Track) – Anna Ternheim
Rocking Horse – Kelli Ali
Watch Me – Labi Siffre
I Know Places – Lykke Li
Requiem in D Minor, K. 626 – 3. Sequentia: VI. Lacrimosa – Wiener Philharmoniker, Karl Böhm &Konzertvereinigung Wieder Staatsopernchor
Mr. Sandman – SYML
Drown – Marika Hackman
Yatton – Break>
Madness – Ruelle
Ditch – Empara Mi
Bad Things – Summer Kennedy
Behind Her Eyes is streaming on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub