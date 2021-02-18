Behind Her Eyes soundtrack: all the songs in the Netflix thriller

New Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes landed on the platform in February and has already created a lot of conversation – with one of the main talking points being the somewhat divided reaction to the twist Behind Her Eyes ending.

Advertisement

And one of the other things that has got viewers talking is the soundtrack to the show, with several popular songs heard in the background during the six-episode series.

Artists such as Kate Nash, Maricka Hackman and Summer Kennedy all feature in the series – and we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the soundtrack below.

So read on to find out which songs are included in Behind Are Eyes and which musicians are performing them.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Never Forget You – Noisettes

She Don’t Dance – Everyone You Know

Nicest Thing – Kate Nash

Cry To Me – Solomon Burke

Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Eliza Shaddad

Golden Touch – Razorlight

It’s Happening Again – Agnes Obel

Waking Up – MJ Cole & Freya Ridings

Terrified (Acoustic Version-Bonus Track) – Anna Ternheim

Rocking Horse – Kelli Ali

Watch Me – Labi Siffre

I Know Places – Lykke Li

Requiem in D Minor, K. 626 – 3. Sequentia: VI. Lacrimosa – Wiener Philharmoniker, Karl Böhm &Konzertvereinigung Wieder Staatsopernchor

Mr. Sandman – SYML

Drown – Marika Hackman

Yatton – Break>

Madness – Ruelle

Ditch – Empara Mi

Bad Things – Summer Kennedy

Advertisement

Behind Her Eyes is streaming on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub