Audrey's back! Sherilyn Fenn confirms she WILL be returning to Twin Peaks
Fenn's Audrey Horne to rejoin Kyle MacLachlan and other favourites in the long-awaited series 3 of David Lynch's surreal drama...
It’s happening again! Sherilyn Fenn has confirmed reports that she is reprising her role as Twin Peaks favourite Audrey Horne in the third series of the cult drama.
She will be rejoining fellow Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan who will return as Special Agent Dale Cooper in the new series written by Mark Frost and David Lynch. It is due to air on Showtime next year.
Fenn confirmed the news on Twitter:
Tweets...Your kindness, love & support is beautiful...thank you all...I will give AH all I have❤️???
— sherilynfenn (@sherilynfenn1) January 9, 2016
Also expected to return are Miguel Ferrer as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield, Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer and Richard Beymer as Audrey’s father Ben Horne.
However one familiar face who doesn’t look likely to make a reappearance is Lara Flynn Boyle who is understood to have opted to not reprise her role as Laura Palmer's best friend Donna Hayward for the series.