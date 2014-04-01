Amazon Prime Instant Video has green lit six new original series to air on its service either later this year or early next year.

Of the six series, two are hour-long dramas, two are comedies and two are children's series. The news of these series pick-ups comes after Amazon recently confirmed that the political comedy Alpha House starring John Goodman would be renewed for a second season. Alpha House is Amazon Instant Prime Video's first original series aired on the service.