Amazon orders six new shows for its Prime Instant Video service
A second series of Alpha House is also on the 2014-2015 line-up for the instant streaming site
Amazon Prime Instant Video has green lit six new original series to air on its service either later this year or early next year.
Of the six series, two are hour-long dramas, two are comedies and two are children's series. The news of these series pick-ups comes after Amazon recently confirmed that the political comedy Alpha House starring John Goodman would be renewed for a second season. Alpha House is Amazon Instant Prime Video's first original series aired on the service.
Here's a quick run-down of the six new series Amazon Instant Prime Video users will expect to see in the near future:
The After: Eight strangers struggle to stay alive in a strange, supernatural world “that defies explanation.”
Bosch: A series about a LAPD homicide detective that is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling book series
Mozart in the Jungle: This dramedy about sex, drugs and classical music reveals the scandalous happenings of off-stage life.
Transparent: Dramedy about an L.A. family sorting through a plethora of issues
Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street: A coming-of-age tale about Gortimer, his two best friends Ranger and Mel, and their adventures on Normal Street — a suburban neighbourhood that has a magical surprise.
Wishenpoof!: Animated series about Bianca, a girl whose every wish magically comes true.