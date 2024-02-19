After many years apart through the show's early episodes, things change for the pair as we get towards the end of the series – but how do things work out for them in the end?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Alice & Jack on Channel 4, but be warned for there are spoilers ahead.

Do Alice & Jack end up together?

Andrea Riseborough as Alice and Domhnall Gleeson as Jack in Alice & Jack. Channel 4

In a way, they do. When Alice goes to a clinic to be artificially inseminated, Jack comes to visit her and give her comfort. While there, they sleep together, and she later becomes pregnant with his child.

They spend a lot of time together from that point on, and after dipping in and out of each other's lives, it seems that finally they will get together and be happy as a couple.

However, suddenly, tragedy strikes...

Does Alice die?

Andrea Riseborough as Alice in Alice & Jack Channel 4

Sadly, she does. In episode 5, shortly after they have got back together, Alice is diagnosed with cancer during her 10 week pregnancy scan, and while she goes through treatments, she is told she is unlikely to survive – the five year survival rate for the particular cancer in 2 per cent.

Jack tries to rally his lab team to discover a new treatment, but he soon decides that he is funnelling resources away from where they are needed to chase something which is unlikely to work.

The pair plan a trip abroad, but when they miss the flight, they simply spend time together in London.

She later takes a downturn and ends up in hospital, where Jack visits her daily. Then, one day, weeks before she was expected to, she passes away, leaving Jack devastated.

How do things end for Jack?

Domhnall Gleeson as Jack and Millie Ashford as Celia in Alice & Jack. Channel 4

We see Jack grapple with Alice's death, spending time sitting with her body and remembering the days they spent together over the years.

He calls his daughter Celia and tells her what has happened, leaving a message for her. He asks to have dinner with her that night.

We later see Celia visit Alice's grave, as well as sorting some of her things which are in storage. While doing so, she finds photographs of Alice taken with Jack, and a note from her to him saying "We'll meet again".

Beyond that, we don't know where Jack or his daughter Celia go from there. In the fifth episode, Jack was told he has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, an aortic aneurysm, but he was told that as long as he avoids excessive stress, he can still live a long life.

