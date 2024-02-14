Meet the cast of Alice & Jack
The new Channel 4 drama stars Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson.
Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in the brand new relationship drama Alice & Jack, which is arriving on Channel 4.
The six-part series follows the two titular characters as they meet, start a relationship and subsequently fall in and out of each other's lives over the next 15 years.
The show predominantly focuses on the central duo, but also stars Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel as major figures in each of their lives.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Alice & Jack.
Who's in the cast of Channel 4 drama Alice & Jack?
Here are the main cast members and characters in Alice & Jack. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.
- Andrea Riseborough as Alice
- Domhnall Gleeson as Jack
- Aisling Bea as Lynn
- Aimee Lou Wood as Maya
- Sunil Patel as Paul
Andrea Riseborough plays Alice
Who is Alice? Alice is a woman working in finance who tells Jack she's looking for nothing further after their first date. However, their relationship will go on to span many years.
Where have I seen Andrea Riseborough? Riseborough has has roles in films including Never Let Me Go, Made in Dagenham, Brighton Rock, WE, Oblivion, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Battle of the Sexes, The Death of Stalin, Mandy, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical and To Leslie, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.
She has also appeared in series including Bloodline, National Treasure, The Witness for the Prosecution, Black Mirror and ZeroZeroZero.
Domhnall Gleeson plays Jack
Who is Jack? Jack is a man working in biomedical research who, after a first date with Alice, falls in love with her and has an on-off, messy relationship with her over the years.
Where have I seen Domhnall Gleeson? Gleeson is best known for his roles in the Harry Potter film series and the Star Wars sequel trilogy, while he has also starred in Never Let Me Go, True Grit, Dredd, Anna Karenina, About Time, Frank, Calvary, Unbroken, Ex Machina, Brooklyn, The Revenant, Goodbye Christopher Robin and Peter Rabbit.
His TV roles have included parts in Black Mirror, Catastrophe, Frank of Ireland, The Patient and White House Plumbers.
Aisling Bea plays Lynn
Who is Lynn? Lynn is a woman who Jack starts a relationship with after he breaks up with Alice.
Where have I seen Aisling Bea? Bea is best-known for starring in This Way Up, while her other TV roles have included parts in Cardinal Burns, The Town, Trollied, The Fall, Hard Sun, Living With Yourself, Quiz and Smothered. She has also appeared in films including Home Sweet Home Alone and Greatest Days.
Aimee Lou Wood plays Maya
Who is Maya? Maya is Alice's co-worker and best friend.
Where have I seen Aimee Lou Wood? Wood is best known for her role in Sex Education, while she has also appeared in the films The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Living.
Sunil Patel plays Paul
Who is Paul? Paul is Jack's co-worker and best friend. He is often arguing that Jack should stay away from Alice.
Where have I seen Sunil Patel? Patel is best known for his roles in Bloods, This Time with Alan Partridge, This Way Up, Mandy, The Witchfinder, Brian and Charles and Love at First Sight.
Alice & Jack will start airing on Channel 4 from Wednesday 14th February at 9pm.
