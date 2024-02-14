The show predominantly focuses on the central duo, but also stars Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel as major figures in each of their lives.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Alice & Jack.

Who's in the cast of Channel 4 drama Alice & Jack?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Alice & Jack. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Andrea Riseborough as Alice

Domhnall Gleeson as Jack

Aisling Bea as Lynn

Aimee Lou Wood as Maya

Sunil Patel as Paul

Andrea Riseborough plays Alice

Andrea Riseborough in Alice & Jack. Channel 4/Fremantle

Who is Alice? Alice is a woman working in finance who tells Jack she's looking for nothing further after their first date. However, their relationship will go on to span many years.

Where have I seen Andrea Riseborough? Riseborough has has roles in films including Never Let Me Go, Made in Dagenham, Brighton Rock, WE, Oblivion, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Battle of the Sexes, The Death of Stalin, Mandy, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical and To Leslie, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

She has also appeared in series including Bloodline, National Treasure, The Witness for the Prosecution, Black Mirror and ZeroZeroZero.

Domhnall Gleeson plays Jack

Domhnall Gleeson as Jack in Alice & Jack. Channel 4/Fremantle

Who is Jack? Jack is a man working in biomedical research who, after a first date with Alice, falls in love with her and has an on-off, messy relationship with her over the years.

Where have I seen Domhnall Gleeson? Gleeson is best known for his roles in the Harry Potter film series and the Star Wars sequel trilogy, while he has also starred in Never Let Me Go, True Grit, Dredd, Anna Karenina, About Time, Frank, Calvary, Unbroken, Ex Machina, Brooklyn, The Revenant, Goodbye Christopher Robin and Peter Rabbit.

His TV roles have included parts in Black Mirror, Catastrophe, Frank of Ireland, The Patient and White House Plumbers.

Aisling Bea plays Lynn

Aisling Bea in Alice & Jack. Channel 4/Fremantle

Who is Lynn? Lynn is a woman who Jack starts a relationship with after he breaks up with Alice.

Where have I seen Aisling Bea? Bea is best-known for starring in This Way Up, while her other TV roles have included parts in Cardinal Burns, The Town, Trollied, The Fall, Hard Sun, Living With Yourself, Quiz and Smothered. She has also appeared in films including Home Sweet Home Alone and Greatest Days.

Aimee Lou Wood plays Maya

Aimee Lou Wood and Andrea Riseborough in Alice & Jack. Channel 4/Fremantle

Who is Maya? Maya is Alice's co-worker and best friend.

Where have I seen Aimee Lou Wood? Wood is best known for her role in Sex Education, while she has also appeared in the films The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Living.

Sunil Patel plays Paul

Sunil Patel and Domhnall Gleeson in Alice & Jack. Channel 4

Who is Paul? Paul is Jack's co-worker and best friend. He is often arguing that Jack should stay away from Alice.

Where have I seen Sunil Patel? Patel is best known for his roles in Bloods, This Time with Alan Partridge, This Way Up, Mandy, The Witchfinder, Brian and Charles and Love at First Sight.

Alice & Jack will start airing on Channel 4 from Wednesday 14th February at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

