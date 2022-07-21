Another Spanish drama has emerged as an international hit for Netflix , telling a harrowing story about a young woman who is sexually assaulted by a group of men and her subsequent fight for justice.

Warning: this article touches on subject matter that some readers may find distressing

Alba debuted on Spanish streaming service Atresplayer Premium last year, where it quickly garnered attention for its disturbing plot, which has led some to describe it as "hard to watch".

However, others have defended the show as an important commentary on our society, which remains a dangerous place for women and people who speak out against abuse.

The show features an ensemble of top Spanish talent, led by Elena Rivera in the title role. Read on for more details on the Alba cast, as the show surges through Netflix's top 10 in the UK.

Elena Rivera plays Alba

Netflix

Who is Alba? Alba is a student at the University of Madrid, who is the victim of a gang rape committed by friends of her boyfriend.

What else has Elena Rivera been in? Rivera broke out in the cast of long-running Spanish drama Cuéntame cómo pasó, appearing from season 7 to 19. This year, she will star in Heirs to the Land and Sequía.

Eric Masip plays Bruno Costa

Netflix

Who is Bruno Costa? Bruno is Alba's current boyfriend, who finds himself struggling to decide between her and his friends after the horrifying assault is committed.

What else has Eric Masip been in? Masip previously appeared in a small role on Netflix's Elite, while he has recently joined the cast of medical drama Madres: Amor y vida.

Álvaro Rico plays Jacobo Entrerríos

Netflix

Who is Jacobo Entrerríos? A friend of Bruno's who is involved in the attack against Alba. He has a wealthy family who attempt to cover his tracks.

What else has Álvaro Rico been in? Rico is known for playing Polo in the first three seasons of Netflix's Elite, while he also appeared in Prime Video's El Cid as Nuño.

Pol Hermoso plays Rubén Entrerríos

Netflix

Who is Rubén Entrerríos? Another of Alba's attackers, Rubén is Jacobo's cousin, who shares the benefit of a wealthy family willing to stand by his side.

What else has Pol Hermoso been in? Hermoso is known for roles in Spanish sitcom La sagrada familia, and high school series Merlí.

Adriana Ozores plays Mercedes Entrerríos

Netflix

Who is Mercedes Entrerríos? Mercedes is Rubén's highly protective mother, who is willing to go to great lengths to keep her son out of trouble.

What else has Adriana Ozores been in? Ozores is best known for roles in Spanish dramas Los hombres de Paco, Velvet Colección and Grand Hotel.

Tito Valverde plays Víctor Entrerríos

Actor Tito Valverde attends "Koblic" premiere at the Cervantes Theatre during the 19th Malaga Film Festival Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Who is Víctor Entrerríos? The patriarch of the Entrerríos family.

What else has Tito Valverde been in? Valverde's other projects include Matadero, Sin identidad, and El comisario, where he played the lead role for a decade.

Beatriz 'Bea' Segura plays Clara

Beatriz Segura attends 'Malasana 32' photocall Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Who is Clara? Clara is Bruno's aunt, who is in a relationship with a corrupt police officer involved in Alba's case.

What else has Beatriz Segura been in? Primarily known for her work in the Spanish film and TV industry on projects such as Moebius and Hospital Central, Segura also portrayed noblewoman María de Salinas in Lucy Worsley's BBC documentary Six Wives.

Jason Fernández plays Hugo Roig

Netflix

Who is Hugo Roig? Hugo is another of Alba's attackers, but unlike the others, he feels a huge amount of guilt about his involvement in the assault. But will that be enough to compel him to come forward to authorities?

What else has Jason Fernández been in? Fernández is known for Spanish period drama Libertdad and recent Netflix thriller Welcome to Eden.

