Where is Alba on Netflix filmed?

The series follows Alba, a young woman who wakes up on a beach with no memory of the previous night and realises she has been sexually assaulted. She then goes on to discover that the perpetrators were her boyfriend’s friends.

Brand-new Spanish language Netflix series Alba has shot up the streamer's charts, and is clearly striking a chord with audiences with its dark and tense plot.

The shocking drama is set in the Marina Baixa in Spain and stars Elena Rivera, Eric Masip and Álvaro Rico. It is made up of 13 episodes, and joins other Spanish-language series which have made a big splash on Netflix such as Welcome to Eden and Who Killed Sara?. But just where was the series was filmed?

Where was Alba filmed?

Elena Rivera as Alba Netflix

The series, which is a Spanish adaptation of Turkish series Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?, sees Alba return home from studying in Madrid, and as such filming took place in both Alicante and Madrid. Filming took place from June 2020 and lasted for six months in total.

The stars and creatives on the show shared a number of snaps of the filming in progress, such as this image posted to Instagram by star Elena Rivera.

The series features various stunning beach locations, hillside landscapes and modern villas and pools, so it's unsurprising that viewers want to know just where the production took place.

Which specific locations were used in the series?

Álvaro Rico as Jacobo in Alba Netflix

Locations used throughout the Province of Alicante include Bol Nou Beach, which is in the coastal town of Villajoyosa, as well as the cliffs of Serra Gelada Natural Park near Benidorm.

Scenes were also filmed in Finestrat, which can be found in the show's central setting of Marina Baixa. It is a small village and is the only one in Spain to have a mountain location and a beach, which is miles below on the coast.

Alba also shot scenes throughout the Community of Madrid, which is the third most populous Community in Spain. The area has played host to numerous film and TV projects in the past, such as Matt Damon's The Bourne Ultimatum.

