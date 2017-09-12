7 exciting TV dramas still to come in 2017
From Gunpowder to Our Girl, Stranger Things to The Crown, there's plenty heading for our TV screens in the final months of the year
It's autumn – the time of year when the nights start drawing in, the weather becomes increasingly ropey and all you want to do is curl up in front of a good bit of TV. And there's plenty on offer to whet our appetite, from Bake Off to Doctor Foster.
But we've cast our eye ahead to the next few months to preview what's in store in the lead-up to Christmas. You can look forward to the return of Netflix favourites The Crown and Stranger Things, plus BBC1's Our Girl.
And there are a host of brand new dramas including a new Benedict Cumberbatch drama – The Child in Time – as well as Game of Thrones star Kit Harington playing his real-life ancestor, Robert Catesby, in a fresh take on the infamous 1605 Gunpowder plot.
For details of all the above and more, click play on the video below...