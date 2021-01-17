When is Finding Alice released? What’s it about?

The latest television drama to star Keeley Hawes premieres tonight on ITV, telling a darkly comedic story about a woman mourning the untimely death of her husband.

She isn’t the only big name attached to Finding Alice, with Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers also appearing in the principal cast, but the behind-the-camera talent has really got fans talking.

Finding Alice was co-created by Hawes, Roger Golby and Simon Nye, who previously worked together on the much-beloved ITV series The Durrells, which ran for four series in total.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Hawes explained what inspired this latest collaboration: “It came out of lots of conversations. We loved working together – it was a great dynamic between the three of us. By series three, really, we had all made noises about how we’d love to develop something together.”

The Bodyguard star went on to explain why the main focus of Finding Alice, that being the grieving process and challenges associated with it, was a topic she was keen to explore.

“While we all experience it in different ways, it’s something that affects everyone. We have to get better at talking about death and not be embarrassed by it,” she added.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV’s Finding Alice.

When is Finding Alice released?

CONFIRMED: Finding Alice begins on Sunday 17th January at 9pm on ITV.

Filming began in January 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown – but despite these later challenges, the shoot was able to wrap in October.

To mark the occasion, Hawes posted a behind-the-scenes image of her dressed in character in a wedding dress (perhaps for a flashback scene?).

She captioned the photo: “Ready for the weekend! Last day of our penultimate week on #findingalice – so grateful to be working with such amazing people – everyone is working so hard to keep each other safe on set and beyond… Happy Friday!”

Ready for the weekend! Last day of our penultimate week on #findingalice - so grateful to be working with such amazing people - everyone is working so hard to keep each other safe on set and beyond…Happy Friday! 💕💕💕@REDProductionCo @buddyclubprods @ITV pic.twitter.com/jIlK9SpMuH — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) October 9, 2020

Finding Alice trailer

You can watch the trailer for Finding Alice here.

What is Finding Alice about?

The contemporary drama follows Alice as she copes with the loss of Harry – her husband of twenty years – who fell down the stairs of their new dream house.

However, she soon realises that Harry left behind a storm of secrets, debt and criminality for her to clean up.

ITV teases: “Men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most.”

The series was created by The Durrells’ director Roger Goldby, Keely Hawes and writer Simon Nye, who also penned Men Behaving Badly and 2006 film Flushed Away.

“I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject,” said Nye. “And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

“I think there is something so particular and compelling about watching a strong female led drama,” said Goldby. “We are so lucky to have Keeley playing Alice, she has an incredible depth of performance combined with a pitch perfect instinct for comedy.”

BAFTA award-winning producer Nicola Shindler, who previously worked on Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, will be an executive producer on the series alongside Goldby, Nye and Hawes.

Hawes said: “I am absolute delighted to be working with the brilliant Simon Nye and hugely talented Goldby on a project that means so much to all of us. I have been a huge fan of Nicola Shindler for many years and I’m thrilled to be working with her at last on Finding Alice.”

Finding Alice cast

Keeley Hawes, who is known for her roles in the Bodyguard, The Durrells and Line of Duty, is set to play the eponymous character in the Finding Alice cast.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Hawes praised the “really interesting” role, explaining how Alice is somewhat rough around the edges: “She’s constantly putting her foot in it. She’s not a bad person – she’s just honest to a fault.”

She’s joined by Joanna Lumley, Kenneth Cranham, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones and Sharon Rooney.

Alice’s husband Harry will be played by Merrells, while Lumley and Havers play Alice’s parents.

Jones and Cranham are set to appear as her in-laws (Harry’s parents), and Rooney will play Harry’s sister Nicola.

The role of Alice and Harry’s teenage daughter will be played by Isabella Pappas.

