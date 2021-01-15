Accessibility Links

Death in Paradise boss says the show will have a female lead one day

"There's no rule it always has to be a man."

Death in Paradise

Executive producer Tim Key has revealed he plans to cast a female lead on long-running BBC drama Death in Paradise in the future.

In an interview with The Guardian, Key said producers would probably cast a female lead detective on Death in Paradise in future series, adding: “There’s no rule it always has to be a man.”

Since first airing in 2011, the crime drama has starred four different lead actors, beginning with Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole in series one to three.

Following Miller’s exit from the show, he was replaced by Kris Marshall, who led the Death in Paradise cast as DI Humphrey Goodman for four series from 2013 until 2017, when Ardal O’Hanlon took over as DI Jack Mooney.

When O’Hanlon left the show mid-way through series nine last year, Ralf Little made his debut as DI Neville Parker, leading the show ever since.

While the show’s main detectives have usually been accompanied by a female sidekick, such as Sara Martins’ DS Camille Bordey and Joséphine Jobert’s Florence Cassell, Death in Paradise has not yet cast a woman to play its main character.

Death in Paradise marks its 10th anniversary this year, with series 10 currently airing on BBC One.

Cassell has returned and is now working alongside Parker following her previous exit in season eight after her fiancée was shot and killed.

Death in Paradise airs on Thursdays from 7th January 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on via our TV Guide

