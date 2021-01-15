Call the Midwife teases “a lot more quiet steel” from Trixie in season 10

BBC One’s Call the Midwife has teased its upcoming 10th series, revealing that viewers will see “a lot more quiet steel, glamour and heart” from Trixie this year.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post sharing a picture of Helen George as Trixie Franklin in series 10, the long-running drama praised the actress’ portrayal of the glamorous Nonnatus House nurse.

“What has really defined who we are as a drama is Helen’s brilliant endowment of Trixie with immense quiet steel, matched with a heartbreaking vulnerability.

“Through a decade of tumultuous social change in the lives of Britain’s women, Trixie has navigated all of those opportunities, conflicts and challenges for us. Playful but professional, loving but lonely, disciplined but addicted – she is far, far more than is first seen on the surface. So much of this is down to Helen’s quiet intelligence in her approach to the part, and her love for teasing out those harder edges to our stories.”

On what the new year is likely to bring for Trixie, the show said: “I think we would all like to see her find a great fulfilment, but wonder if she is destined never to know it…”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Without giving anything away, we can assure you that the divine Helen as our divine Ms Franklin will be brining a lot more of that quiet steel, glamour and heart to our tenth series this year.”

The period drama, which follows a group of midwives working in London’s East End in the late 1950’s and ’60’s, marks its 10th anniversary next year, having aired on BBC One since January 2012.

George, who has played Nurse Trixie Franklin since series one, said in the post that the anniversary is “a really big deal” for the show, adding: “We started out thinking it would just be a small show for six episodes, and here we are 10 years later!”

“Being with a character that long, you see them grow and change. When I look back to Trixie very early on, the journey she has gone on has been huge. It also means a lot that people are still watching the show after 10 years.”

Advertisement

Series 10 of Call the Midwife is expected to air later this year after production faced COVID-related delays last year.

Series 10 of Call the Midwife will air later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide.