Channel 5 treats All Creatures Great and Small fans to sneak preview of Christmas special

The broadcaster shared a first-look clip from the festive episode.

Dave Hill and Chloe Sylvestre play Bert and Anne Chapman in All Creatures Great and Small

The recent revival of All Creatures Great and Small returns this week for a Christmas special and fans can get their first look at the episode right now, courtesy of Channel 5.

The broadcaster has shared the opening three minutes of the episode, which sees countryside vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) journey out to a call from Bert (Dave Hill) and Anne Chapman (Cleo Sylvestre).

Their adorable dog is expecting pups and Anne is concerned about whether the imminent birth could have complications, although Bert and James do their best to alleviate these fears.

Meanwhile, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) is preparing for Christmas in Skeldale House, but her plans are put at risk by the arrival of Tristan’s exam results, which could spoil the big day if they are lower than expected.

You can watch the advance clip below.

All Creatures Great and Small premiered on Channel 5 in September and proved to be a breakout hit, with viewers praising its friendly and comforting tone during such a challenging year.

More than three million people tuned into the first episode, giving Channel 5 its largest audience in almost five years and making it no surprise that All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for a second series.

The Christmas special looks set to continue the trend, with an All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special review from RadioTimes.com describing it as a “festive treat” and awarding it a strong four-star rating.

Screen newcomer Nicholas Ralph takes on the role of vet James Herriot, who wrote the books upon which this series is based and was portrayed by Christopher Timothy in the original series which ran from 1978 to 1990.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on Channel 5 on 22nd December at 9pm. You can order James Herriot’s books on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

