All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special release date, plus season 2 details

Christmas specials hardly come more festive than the upcoming episode of All Creatures Great and Small, set to air on Channel 5 later than this month. Skeldale House is all decked out in tinsel and candles and lights and mistletoe, with piles of mince pies and tasty Christmas treats baked by Mrs Hall – and Darrowby is getting ready to celebrate a wedding.

Based on the novels by James Herriot (AKA Alf Wight), which were previously adapted as a movie and as a much-loved BBC television series, this new version of All Creatures Great and Small stars Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse.

The drama follows newly-trained Glaswegian veterinary assistant and ‘fish out of water’ James Herriot (Ralph), who has landed s a job at a rural Yorkshire veterinary practice with eccentric boss Siegfried Farnon (West). He’s also fallen in love with a Helen Alderson (Shenton), who is set to marry another man.

Here’s what we know about the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special, and the future of the show.

All Creatures Christmas special air date

CONFIRMED: The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air on 22nd December 2020 at 9pm on Channel 5. If you miss it, the episode will also repeat on Boxing Day at 7:45pm.

In addition, the first series is also arriving in the US, having aired in the UK on Channel 5 in September and October 2020. It’s set to go out in the US on Masterpiece PBS from 10th January 2021.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special plot

The official synopsis for the All Creatures Christmas special has now been released, revealing news of a festive wedding.

Channel 5 says: “It’s Christmas Eve and the day before Helen and Hugh’s much anticipated wedding. James is trying to bury his pain over Helen and has invited his new girlfriend Connie to the annual Skeldale Christmas party.

“Preparations are well under way, Tristan has decked the halls with mistletoe and Mrs Hall has laid on a feast and is looking forward to her son Edward returning for Christmas. Siegfried is delighted when Dorothy turns up and wonders if now is the time to throw caution to the wind.

“As the house fills with locals James receives a call from Bert Chapman who wants help with his dog who is struggling to give birth. James has to leave the party and is surprised when Helen asks if she can go with him to get away from all the wedding gossip.

“Up at the Chapmans’, James is faced with a puppy stuck in the birth canal, and Helen sees how much he loves being a vet. When it’s time to leave, James is horrified to discover the fog has descended trapping them high up in the Dales until morning. James calls Skeldale and promises to get Helen back to Darrowby in time for the wedding, meanwhile wondering if he will be able to suppress his true feelings for her.”

The All Creatures cast has also been revealed for the Christmas special.

When is All Creatures Great and Small back for series 2?

After a bit of a wait, All Creatures has now been renewed for a second series. Series two will consist of six episodes and a Christmas special, and will be filmed in 2021.

Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes Sebastian Cardwell said: “In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public. With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon.”

While the official announcement took a little while to come though, the team had already begun working on season two before the first season even aired.

Speaking about the impact of coronavirus, executive producer Colin Callender said: “There is a bizarre, slightly odd silver lining for us, because we are using this time to commission Ben Vanstone [the writer] and the writing team to work on season two, with the hope of getting back into production in the New Year on the second season. And so we’re able to use this lockdown period to work on the development and script development.”

He added: “Ben [Frow, head of Channel 5] has already said he wants a second season; Masterpiece who are playing this in America in the New Year, they want a second season; all3media, who are our financial partners, they want a second season. So we all hope this will become a regular part of the Channel 5 schedule, and we’re using this time to develop the next season.”

Channel 5

Throwing Channel 5’s weight behind the idea of a second season, Frow told press: “I was the first one to go, ‘oh we should be doing this again – we should definitely be doing this.’ We will find a way to do it again. Look, whatever happens we’re going to do it again.”

The cast were also on board. “Where your character can go next is a really exciting conversation to have,” Callum Woodhouse said, while Samuel West mused: “It’s odd actually how little you get the chance as an actor to play a character for a while. And when they’re as important as these ones, the possibility of doing it for more than one would just be wonderful.”

Anna Madeley added: “We’ve got fingers crossed that we get to play these characters again.”

How many seasons of All Creatures will there be?

Channel 5 boss Ben Frow also raised the prospect of multiple future series, even beyond the point where the material from the original books runs out (as it has with Call the Midwife).

“We will definitely do a second series,” he said. “And a third! And wouldn’t it be nice if we could do a fourth and a fifth and just – how many series of Downton Abbey were there? Quite a lot. And we just keep going, we can go into the ’40s and then we can go to the ’50s and then we start making it up, a bit like Call the Midwife.”

All Creatures Great and Small will return with a Christmas special in December 2020 on Channel 5. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.