Where was BBC One comedy drama Us filmed?

BBC One’s Us follows a middle-aged couple and their teenage son as they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday across Europe – and in the midst of the couple’s marital breakdown.

Connie (Saskia Reeves) no longer wants to be married to Douglas (Tom Hollander) – and he’s determined to use their upcoming holiday as a chance to prove that he’s changed.

Based on David Nicholls’ book of the same name, the series remains largely faithful to the novel – and that included filming on location in a variety of European cities and museums, including the Louvre in Paris, featured in episode one.

Here’s everything you need to know about the locations in BBC One’s upcoming mini-series Us.

Where was BBC One’s Us filmed?

BBC Pictures

David Nicholls’ bestselling book of the same name follows a family who embark on a grand tour of Europe, visiting the likes of Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona – all locations that the BBC production filmed in.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Tom Taylor (who plays teenage son Albie) said of the show’s filming experience, “I think we shot for about three months, and went to about four countries.”

His co-star Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), who plays Taylor’s on-screen father Douglas, added that the shooting experience felt akin to the ‘grand tour’ that their characters embark on.

“We lived it, didn’t we a bit?,” he said, before adding, “[We filmed] July to October; we were in Spain in October. July in the summer in west of London, and then in Buckinghamshire, then we ended up in Barcelona. We did a shoot that obviously would not be possible now, so it’s a strange to even talk about it.”

Which museums did BBC One’s Us film in?

BBC

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Saskia Reeves (Connie) said that the show shot on location in three famous European museums – all of which were shut down for production.

Asked if it was true that the Louvre, Paris, had been closed for filming, she said, “Yeah, and the Rijksmuseum [in Amsterdam], and the Miró gallery in Barcelona, so we had this incredibly privileged experience of being in these spaces and near these paintings which normally you’d have to wait to see, so that was fantastic.

Getty

“And they were beautiful places to film in, and then each time we’d arrive in a new place we would adopt a new film crew who just – various people would support us. Our production had linked up with other European city productions, film productions, so that was great fun as well. It was a real privilege actually, very enjoyable.”

Us starts on Sunday (20th September) at 9pm on BBC One