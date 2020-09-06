When is the BBC’s David Nicholls drama US on TV?

Looking for a comedy-drama to lift your spirits? Of course you do: it’s 2020, after all. Fortunately, help is at hand with the arrival of new four-part BBC series Us.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Nicholls, the show will follow Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander), a seemingly happily-married man who’s meticulously planned a grand tour of Europe. However, his family holiday schemes hit a slight road bump: his wife Connie (Luther’s Saskia Reeves) tells him she wants to separate.

Is their marriage over? Not if Douglas can help it. He convinces Connie to join him on their European vacation, using the trip as a desperate quest to win back her love.

But when exactly will Us be on TV? Who are the other actors and characters that will appear? And is there a trailer for the series? Here’s everything you need to know about David Nicholls’ Us.

When is David Nicholls’ US on TV?

Filming for the four-part BBC drama began in July 2019, with locations including London, Amsterdam, Venice, Barcelona and Paris.

An exact air date has yet to be announced, but the broadcaster has said Us is coming soon to BBC One.

Final pics from today’s ‘Us’ filming, on the Louvre’s day-off. That was really unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/aBOgxApGrP — David Nicholls (@DavidNWriter) September 17, 2019

What is US about?

The drama is adapted from David Nicholls’ 2014 novel Us, which was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize.

According to the BBC’s synopsis, “Douglas Petersen (Tom Hollander) is blindsided when his wife Connie (Saskia Reeves) tells him that she’s not sure she wants to be married to him anymore. Agreeing to still go on their planned family grand tour of Europe, Douglas vows to win back the love of his wife and repair his troubled relationship with their son Albie (Tom Taylor).”

The Petersens will take viewers with them “on their once-in-a-lifetime journey through some of the most beautiful cities in the world” in this tale of a faltering 25-year marriage.

Events go even further awry on the trip when Albie meets Kat (Curfew’s Thaddea Graham), a free spirit who crashes the family holiday and tests Douglas’s efforts to be a newly fun and relaxed husband and father.

David Nicholls, whose other novels include One Day, Starter for Ten and Sweet Sorrow, said: “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: “We feel so honoured to be bringing David’s beautiful novel to BBC One and to have the brilliant Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves playing the leading roles.”

Who is in the cast of US?

Leading the cast are Tom Hollander (of Baptiste and The Night Manager fame) as Douglas, with Saskia Reeves (Luther, Shetland) as his wife Connie.

Doctor Foster’s Tom Taylor plays Douglas and Connie’s grown-up son Albie, with Curfew’s Thaddea Graham also starring as Kat. Father Brown’s Gina Bramhill and Agents of SHIELD’S Iain DeCaestecker will play a young Connie and Douglas, respectively. The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl will also star.

Is there a trailer for US?

Yes! The BBC has now released the first trailer for the series featuring all the main cast in action alongside plenty of laughs.

Us is coming soon to BBC One.