Hunters season 2 is officially coming to Amazon

Amazon Prime Video’s thriller Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, has been renewed for a second season.

The hit series, executive produced by Jordan Peele, first debuted on the platform in February of this year and follows a band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York.

Series creator David Weil commented on the show’s renewal, saying: “I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters.”

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world,” he added.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

The show stars Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, a young mathematician who is recruited by Meyer Offerman (Pacino) to join the Hunters, a group of Nazi-hunters who set out to defeat Nazi war criminals planning to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

The series, which is inspired by a number of real Nazi hunters, also features Lena Olin (Alias), Saul Rubinek (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Carol Kane (Taxi), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and Louis Ozawa Changchien (Predators) in its star-studded cast.

Hunters’ first season received criticism from the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, which preserves the former concentration camp, for using Auschwitz as a setting for fictional elements within the story, such as a human game of chess which occurs in one episode.

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness and caricature,” the Auschwitz Memorial account tweeted around series one’s release.

“It also welcomes future deniers. We honour the victims by preserving factual accuracy,” the tweet continued.

Weil later released a statement in response to the criticism, drawing on his own family’s connection to Auschwitz and explaining that he included the ‘chess match’ to “powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims”.

Hunters' first season is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.