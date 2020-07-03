When is Apple TV+ series Little Voice on TV?
From JJ Abrams comes a New York-set romantic series following an aspiring singer-songwriter.
JJ Abrams and Waitress composer Sara Bareilles have teamed up for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Little Voice, a romantic tale about a young but insecure performer who is attempting to make her name while juggling multiple jobs and a difficult home life.
Read on for everything you need to know about Little Voice, starring Star and Black Christmas actress Brittany O’Grady.
When is Little Voice on Apple TV?
The first half-hour episode of Little Voice is released on Apple TV+ from 10th July 2020.
Little Voice cast
From the award-winning team of JJ Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Apple TV+ series Little Voice is a romantic and fresh take on the familiar story of a young singer pursuing their dream in New York.
Described as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York”, the series follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a talented performer attempted to achieve her dreams while navigating love and complicated family issues.
The series features original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, while Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) wrote and directed the first episode.
The series also stars Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.
Little Voice trailer
You can watch the official trailer for Apple TV+ series Little Voice below.
In the trailer, Bess is revealed to be in love with a young British man living in New York with his girlfriend, while ignoring the American musician who is secretly in love with her.
She also talks about how her father never reached his full potential as a musician – in the trailer, it appears that he’s part of a busking group on the New York subway – and she is frightened of the same fate for herself and her music.
