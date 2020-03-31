Accessibility Links

  4. BBC Three drops trailer for Sally Rooney’s Normal People

BBC Three drops trailer for Sally Rooney’s Normal People

The new series is based on Rooney's acclaimed novel

BBC Three's Normal People

BBC Three has revealed the first trailer for its adaptation of Normal People, the acclaimed novel from writer Sally Rooney.

Set in Ireland, the new 12-part series charts the complicated romance between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

They first encounter each other during their school years, where Connell is popular while Marianne is an outsider. But, when they reunite a year later, they find that the tables have flipped.

The series will land on BBC Three as a box set on 26th April 2020, with the trailer available to view below:

According to the show’s synopsis, “Normal People sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.”

Edgar-Jones recently had a starring role on FOX’s War of the Worlds (not to be confused with the recent BBC version), while Mescal is making his television debut after a background in theatre work.

Normal People is directed by Academy Award nominee Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Hettie Macdonald (Doctor Who‘s ‘Blink’).

BBC Three is so pleased with the series that it has also commissioned an adaptation of Rooney’s other novel, Conversations with Friends, which Abrahamson will return to direct.

All about Normal People

