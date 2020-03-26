When is London Kills series two on BBC One?

With more and more of us stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, more than ever we will be relying on daytime television to keep us entertained.

Fortunately, the second series of London Kills is about to get started on BBC One, adding some gritty crime drama to your daily routine.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch London Kills and the story so far…

When is London Kills series 2 on BBC One?

London Kills series two starts on BBC One at 2:15pm on Monday 30th March 2020.

The second series will air every day of the week until Friday 3rd April 2020.

What is London Kills about?

London Kills follows the Metropolitan Police Murder Investigation Team as they take on grisly cases from all over London.

Each episode features a different case, but there is an overarching story that centres around the missing wife of squad leader David Bradford (Hugo Speer).

Who is in the cast of London Kills?

Hugo Speer (The Musketeers) plays David Bradford, whose team consists of second-in-command Vivienne Cole (Sharon Small, Inspector Lynley Mysteries), detective Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick, Good Omens) and trainee constable Billie Fitzgerald (Tori Allen-Martin, Unforgotten).

Adrianna Bertola (Call The Midwife) is a recurring cast member as Bradford’s daughter, who has a strained relationship with him.

What happened in series one of London Kills?

Series one kicked off with the murder of a politician’s son, whose body is found by a local homeless woman named Amber Saunders.

Over the course of the series, Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald forms an intimate bond with Amber, only to discover that she isn’t who she says she is.

Amber stabs Billie when she confronts her about her lies, and it emerges she has some connection to the disappearance of Bradford’s wife.

When Amber turns up at Bradford’s apartment with her sights on his teenage daughter Carly, she winds up dead having fallen from the high-level balcony.

The question is: was it suicide or did Bradford push her? Carly suspects her father of murdering not only Amber, but also her missing mother…

